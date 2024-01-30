Trends



Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield

Growing Need to Combat Climate Change

Increasing Agricultural Farm Size

Expanding Technological Advancements in Agricultural Applications

Augmenting Implementation of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service 5G: A Boost for Farm Management and Data Analytics Services

Business Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand for Food



Need to Reduce Crop Losses



Decreasing Workforce Availability



Need for Automation and Mechanization

Increased Government Support

Challenges



Threat to Farm Data Security Leading to Low Investments



Technological Challenges Impede the Development



Complexities due to Lack of Infrastructure

Lack of Interoperation Management

Business Strategies



Product Launches

Business Expansions

Corporate Strategies



Mergers and Acquisitions



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market

Opportunities



Rise in Integration of Emerging Technological Advancements





Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies





Growth in AI and Blockchain-based Solution Providers



Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming



Improved Services for Farmers in Rural Areas





Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks Scope of Developing Affordable Solutions

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application



Precision Farming

Livestock Management

Aquaculture Forestry

Livestock management is expected to dominate the Europe farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment. The huge market share and growth potential associated with livestock management as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the broad range of applications found under the farming type for agricultural software solutions.

Segmentation 2: by Product



On-Cloud Software On-Premise Software

The product segment's Europe farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be dominated by on-cloud software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, scalability, integration, and convenience associated with software solutions are the primary reasons behind the growth of this product offering.

Segmentation 3: by Service Provider



System Integration and Consulting

Maintenance and Support Managed Services

The Europe farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by managed services. Managed services include various services such as data, analytics, farm operation, supply chain management, and climate information services. They deliver service-oriented architecture services and solutions, providing many benefits to an organization, including enhanced information flow, configuration flexibility, ability to build new functionalities, and advanced integration capabilities quickly. Thus, the vast market share of managed services segment is due to the market players providing a service-oriented architecture that aligns the business objectives with the IT environment.

Segmentation 4: by Country



Germany

France

Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Switzerland

Greece

Ukraine Turkey

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



Accenture

AGRIVI

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BASF SE

CNH Industrial NV

Syngenta AG

Proagrica

Yara International ASA

OneSoil Vidacycle

Case Studies



SourceTrace

AGRIVI AgriWebb

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What is the estimated Europe farm management software and data analytics market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2027, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2027?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the Europe farm management software and data analytics market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the farm management software and data analytics market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence? How much revenue is each segment expected to record during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage?

Key Attributes