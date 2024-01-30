(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Europe farm management software and data analytics market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $1.12 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.79% and reach $2.34 billion by 2027.
Trends
Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield Growing Need to Combat Climate Change Increasing Agricultural Farm Size Expanding Technological Advancements in Agricultural Applications Augmenting Implementation of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service 5G: A Boost for Farm Management and Data Analytics Services
Business Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Demand for Food Need to Reduce Crop Losses Decreasing Workforce Availability Need for Automation and Mechanization Increased Government Support Challenges
Threat to Farm Data Security Leading to Low Investments Technological Challenges Impede the Development Complexities due to Lack of Infrastructure Lack of Interoperation Management Business Strategies
Product Launches Business Expansions Corporate Strategies
Mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market Opportunities
Rise in Integration of Emerging Technological Advancements
Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies Growth in AI and Blockchain-based Solution Providers Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming Improved Services for Farmers in Rural Areas
Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks Scope of Developing Affordable Solutions
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
Precision Farming Livestock Management Aquaculture Forestry
Livestock management is expected to dominate the Europe farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment. The huge market share and growth potential associated with livestock management as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the broad range of applications found under the farming type for agricultural software solutions.
Segmentation 2: by Product
On-Cloud Software On-Premise Software
The product segment's Europe farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be dominated by on-cloud software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, scalability, integration, and convenience associated with software solutions are the primary reasons behind the growth of this product offering.
Segmentation 3: by Service Provider
System Integration and Consulting Maintenance and Support Managed Services
The Europe farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by managed services. Managed services include various services such as data, analytics, farm operation, supply chain management, and climate information services. They deliver service-oriented architecture services and solutions, providing many benefits to an organization, including enhanced information flow, configuration flexibility, ability to build new functionalities, and advanced integration capabilities quickly. Thus, the vast market share of managed services segment is due to the market players providing a service-oriented architecture that aligns the business objectives with the IT environment.
Segmentation 4: by Country
Germany France Netherlands Italy Spain Belgium Switzerland Greece Ukraine Turkey
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
Accenture AGRIVI Amazon Web Services, Inc. BASF SE CNH Industrial NV Syngenta AG Proagrica Yara International ASA OneSoil Vidacycle
Case Studies
SourceTrace AGRIVI AgriWebb
Key Questions Answered in the Report
What is the estimated Europe farm management software and data analytics market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2027, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2027? What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the Europe farm management software and data analytics market? What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry? What is the competitive strength of the key players in the farm management software and data analytics market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence? How much revenue is each segment expected to record during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 178
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2027
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.12 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
| $2.34 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.7%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
