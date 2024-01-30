Patricia Rush Appointed As Chief Partnership Officer At JSG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Business Ecosystem Expert Joins JSG to Fortify Partnership Strategies

OCEAN RIDGE, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JSG is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Rush as Chief Partnership Officer, a move signaling the company's commitment to enhancing its channel ecosystem expertise. With over 30 years in business partnership and ecosystem development, Rush brings invaluable experience and insight.Previously President & Founder of Rush To Channel, Patricia has an extensive background in developing partner go-to-market strategies, specializing in program development and operational infrastructure for partner engagement across diverse markets. Her expertise in Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and hands-on approach to internal process development have been instrumental in delivering efficient and impactful solutions to dozens of organizations, many earning coveted 5-Star Partner Program awards.JSG's CEO, Janet Schijns, said this about the new addition: "Patricia joining us isn't just great news, it's a game-changer. Her track record is nothing short of stellar, and we're looking forward to the proven tactics, and business results, she'll bring to our already passionate team.”The rapidly evolving nature of partnerships and ecosystems, driven by market changes, is creating significant opportunities for technology businesses of all sizes. JSG, with its highly experienced industry professionals, is at the forefront of driving go-to-market strategies, programs, and activations that significantly improve business outcomes."Rush's primary focus at JSG will be collaborating with vendors, TSDs, and partners across markets and ecosystems, refining go-to-market strategies, and enabling partner activations. Her appointment reflects JSG's dedication to fostering strong partnerships and delivering outstanding results.Rush shared her enthusiasm: "After having a successful consulting business for 22 years, deciding to join a team wasn't easy. Only a handful of consulting businesses specialize in partnership ecosystems, and JSG stands apart from all the others. The JSG team is comprised of professionals who have a proven track record in these roles across various sectors and whose commitment to excellence and integrity resonates with my principles. No other consulting business even comes close."For more information about Patricia Rush's role and JSG's services, please visit the JSG website .

