TALAS Announces Partnership With Abre To Support The Advancement Of Latino Learners And Administrators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TALAS Dashboards and Analytics Powered by Abre

Both organizations to drive accelerated growth and deeper engagement amongst the TALAS membership and to foster better Latino student outcomes.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS), a top education advocacy group that supports the voice of Latino learners and leaders, and Abre, a modern data solution for K12 schools and organizations, are excited to announce a formal partnership. Through this partnership, Abre will help TALAS centralize its communication, provide learning opportunities between mentors and mentees, and - most importantly - serve as a data repository capable of performing valuable analytics.“We are committed to improving the learning outcomes of our Latino students,” said Dr. Robert Duron, Executive Director of TALAS.“Our mission is to provide leadership development, collective impact, advocacy, and voice for Latino and non-Latino leaders who have a passion to serve this fastest growing population in the state. Given Abre's mission is to empower all the members of the learning community with the data needed to support student outcomes, we felt a strong alignment in mission and purpose.”“Data is the foundation to good decision-making and growth,” said James Stoffer, CEO of Abre.“We're excited to work with numerous TALAS datasets in order to help them with their vision to grow and advance leadership in the Latino community. Abre will help TALAS answer questions around leadership needs, membership engagement and growth, and comparable student performance among Texas districts.”Abre's ability to ingest and analyze much of the data released to the public by the Texas Education Agency, especially when combined with other locally collected data, will provide exponential value to TALAS members.“It's always a question of what works,” said Dr. Veronica Vijil, Interim Superintendent of Seguin ISD and President of TALAS.“We're all about growing our students. Abre's ability to help us compare and analyze similar districts empowers us to have dialogues around what is working or not working within the larger education community.”In addition to data, Abre will support TALAS with membership communication, partnership management, and professional development opportunities via a custom TALAS membership“portal” launching soon.ABOUT TALASTALAS is the premier organization in advocacy for the growth and advancement of Latino learners and leaders in Texas. To learn more, visit talasedu.ABOUT ABREAbre is a modern data solution for K12 schools and organizations. With Abre, schools improve their operational efficiency, increase ALL stakeholder engagement, empower school leaders to make confident decisions, and help schools reinvest in what matters most (their students). For more information, visit abre .

Zachary Vander Veen

Abre

+1 513-549-1678

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube