The Citizen Science Lab Celebrates $1,000,000 Donation From The Henry L. Hillman Foundation For New MLK Science Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Henry L. Hillman Foundation's gift moves Project Dream further into reality for TCSL and thousands of youth who participate in their innovative programming.

PIT, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Citizen Science Lab , an award-winning STEM program dedicated to increasing the diversity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is excited to announce a gift of $1,000,000 from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation . This transformative contribution will greatly advance the objectives of Project Dream, TCSL's ambitious capital campaign to purchase and renovate the historic MLK Reading and Cultural Center on Herron Avenue.TCSL's MLK Center for Scientific Excellence aims to foster a new era of innovation, STEM education, and community engagement in the Hill District and throughout Pittsburgh, PA . This generous donation from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation marks a pivotal moment in the campaign, bringing TCSL closer to realizing their vision of an inclusive and technologically advanced space where learners of all ages can explore the wonders of science."The Henry L. Hillman Foundation's commitment to our mission is both humbling and inspiring," said Dr. Andre Samuel, the President and CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "This gift is not just a donation; it's an investment in the future of our community and in the countless individuals who will walk through our doors to learn, discover, and innovate through STEM."The funds will be allocated towards the development of state-of-the-art laboratories, a flex cafe space, public art exhibits, and educational programs, with the goal to make science accessible and engaging targeting those living in the Hill District and beyond. The new MLK Center for Scientific Excellence will be a green-building that not only aligns perfectly with the Henry L. Hillman Foundation's long-standing mission to support initiatives that drive significant social change and community improvement but incorporates many of the goals of the City of Pittsburgh's Hill District Master Plan.About The Citizen Science LabFounded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. TCSL's state-of-the-art laboratories provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults. The Citizen Science Lab has served over 7,000 students from the Pittsburgh area including, but not limited to, the Hill District, Homewood, the North Side and Souths Hills. In addition, through online programming, TCSL has worked with youth from across the nation–including those from Washington, DC, Tennessee, Arizona, and California.About the Henry L. Hillman FoundationHenry L. Hillman Foundation works to ensure that Pittsburgh's considerable strengths, assets, and advantages are fully leveraged to make it one of the world's most innovative and forward-looking cities, with a reputation for solving big problems through civic leadership and collaboration.

Nikki Feagin

The Citizen Science Lab

+1 412-407-2746

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok