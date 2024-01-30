Chef Tiffany Derry's Roots Chicken Shak Launches Innovative Franchise Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growing fast-casual fried chicken concept aims to create economic opportunity and bring chef-driven food to communities it serves

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

T2D Concepts , the purpose-driven hospitality group founded by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley, today announced the launch of its innovative franchising model designed to grow the Roots Chicken Shak concept while creating economic opportunity for all. With an efficient footprint, streamlined menu centered around Tiffany's duck fat-fried chicken, and elimination of food waste, Roots presents a scalable restaurant concept that creates a great dining experience, and works to catalyze social justice.

T2D Concepts Launches Innovative Franchise Model

Continue Reading

"Our mission at T2D Concepts is to practice hospitality with purpose: deliver great experiences for our guests and great opportunities for our people and partners," said Foley. "We designed this model with the intention to shift the franchise system and provide pathways for marginalized community members to operate their own business. We invite those interested in starting a franchise and making a difference to join our mission."

What differentiates T2D's franchise model from others is the criteria of their potential franchise owner-operators. T2D believes the success of a franchisee is not necessarily tied to their financial strength. Rather than looking at net worth, bank account balance or credit score first, T2D looks for individuals who embrace their core values: the passion to deliver legendary hospitality and a commitment to excellence. The secondary factor is that the potential operator possesses a baseline level of restaurant operations experience. This allows qualified individuals who may be undercapitalized, both currently and historically, to join T2D as owner-operators or multi-unit developers.

While recognizing the reality of restaurant development and the need for capital, T2D's solution is crafted to clear financial hurdles by leveraging strategic relationships with funding partners, municipalities, and companies aligned with the group's mission.

Chef Derry emphasized, "as a black female, I understand and empathize with the challenges of breaking into and becoming successful in the hospitality industry. That's why this endeavor is so important-to be able to provide under-resourced individuals the opportunity and resources to build a better life for not only themselves, but also the communities they live in."

T2D Concepts currently operates two Roots Chicken Shak locations in Plano and Austin, Texas, with a third slated to open in DeSoto, Texas. And that is just the beginning – Foley and Derry are seeking passionate individuals with hospitality experience to expand this footprint and join their mission. For more information and to apply, visit

rootschickenshakfranchising .

About T2D Concepts

T2D Concepts is the hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table, Radici and 'Shef Tiffany (spice and apparel line) founded on passion, principle, and purpose. Fueled by a spirit of service and a deep-rooted hunger to drive social change, Co-Founders Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley aim to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and meaningful dialogue around the table. For more information, visit

t2dconcepts .

SOURCE T2D Concepts