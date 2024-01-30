Special Touch Home Care Announces Key Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Special Touch Home Care ("STHC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of home health services dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for New Yorkers within the comfort of their homes, today announced pivotal changes in its leadership team, ushering in a new era in the Company's storied history. These new C-Suite appointments include:



Ostrovsky has been named permanent CEO and Executive Director of Traditional Home Care Services;

Ostrovsky, formerly Vice President, has assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO") and Executive Director of the CDPAP Program;

Jasmin Arias, a long-time member of STHC's operations team, has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO); and Founder and outgoing CEO, Steven

Ostrovsky, has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman.

Established in the early 1980s by Brooklyn entrepreneur Steven Ostrovsky, STHC has remained a family-owned and operated business firmly dedicated to enhancing the well-being and independence of every individual it serves. From its modest origins in a 1,500 square-foot office space, STHC has grown into one of New York State's premier home health care providers, extending its services to over 6,000 patients annually across 62 counties and multiple languages.

Today, STHC offers in-home aide services, as well as personalized assistance from family and friends with the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), a program that allows Medicaid recipients to hire individuals they already know and trust as compensated in-home caregivers. For in-home aide services, patient care is administered by rigorously screened and highly trained paraprofessionals-both Personal Care Aides (PCAs) and Home Health Aides (HHAs)-under the supervision of a Registered Nurse Supervisor. For the CDPAP Program, STHC assists in overseeing the financial aspects and administrative responsibilities of the program, including managing payroll and benefits for their patients' selected caregivers.

Evan Ostrovsky has a deep history with the Company that began in June 2004. Throughout his tenure, Evan has held numerous roles in the business while serving as an architect of the Company's vision. His focus on patient care, operational excellence, and the integration of cutting-edge technology has been instrumental in STHC's growth and success.

"I'm deeply honored to assume this role and continue our family's legacy in delivering top-quality home health services," stated Evan Ostrovsky. "I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to my father, Steven Ostrovsky, for founding this remarkable organization, and his unwavering dedication to our mission ever since. Looking ahead, we remain committed to innovation, enhancing care quality, and supporting our devoted caregivers."

David Ostrovsky's journey with STHC mirrors Evan's, with the siblings and business partners steeped in the Company's culture of commitment to patient care. As CSO and Executive Director of STHC's CDPAP Fiscal Intermediary, David will drive strategic growth initiatives for the Company, while ensuring that STHC maintains the highest standards within the Company's in-home aide services and beyond.

"I am excited to build off our 40-year reputation of providing compassionate care and dedicated service to our clients and caregivers," said David Ostrovsky. "We are proud of the trust we've built in the state of New York, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Evan, Jasmin, and Steven in our new roles going forward."

Jasmin Arias has been a dedicated and integral member of the STHC team for the past 23 years. With a wealth of experience in overseeing compliance matters, coordinating with insurance carriers, and actively managing HR and recruitment efforts for PCA and HHA caregivers, Jasmin brings a dynamic perspective to her role. As COO, Jasmin will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization, optimizing efficiency in care delivery.

"At STHC, our commitment goes beyond just providing care. We invest time in educating patients and caregivers, ensuring they have the support they need to thrive at home while fostering a sense of empowerment and independence," said Jasmin Arias. "I'm honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer and continue our mission, making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve."

With these key appointments, STHC is further positioned to continue its growth and evolution, as well as better-serve patients. For more information about Special Touch Home Care, please visit: .

About Special Touch

Established in 1984, Special Touch Home Care (STHC) is a leading home health services provider in New York State. With over 5,000 home health aides, STHC is both a Licensed Home Care Services Agency ("LHCSA") and a Lead Fiscal Intermediary for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program ("CDPAP"). The LHCSA is licensed to operate in the 5 boroughs of NYC and Westchester County, and the Fiscal Intermediary services all 62 counties of New York State.

STHC offers in-home aide services, administered by PCAs and HHAs, as well as the CDPAP Program, featuring personalized assistance with enrollment in and administration of the innovative friends and family in-home care Medicaid program. STHC is dedicated to empowering individuals and families with personalized support and decades of invaluable experience, fostering healthier, more independent lives within the community. For more information, please visit: .

