IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND


1/30/2024 10:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM ) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable March 9, 2024 to stockholders of record February 9, 2024.

With the payment of the March 9, 2024 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.
Contact:
Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
[email protected]. com

SOURCE IBM

MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107787354

