First Financial Corporation Reports 2023 Results



Net income was $12.4 million compared to the $16.5 million reported for the same period of 2022;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.06 compared to $1.37 for the same period of 2022;

Return on average assets was 1.05% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended December 31, 2022;

Credit loss provision was $2.5 million compared to provision of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $16.6 million compared to $21.7 million for the same period in 2022.1



The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2023:



Net income was $60.7 million compared to the $71.1 million reported for the same period of 2022, which included the proceeds of a legal settlement and pandemic related reserve releases, both of which were non-recurring events;

Diluted net income per common share of $5.08 compared to $5.82 for the same period of 2022;

Return on average assets was 1.26% compared to 1.41% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022;

Credit loss provision was $7.3 million compared to negative provision of $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $79.7 million compared to $84.9 million for the same period in --

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $3.13 billion versus $3.02 billion for the comparable period in 2022, an increase of $117 million or 3.89%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023, were $3.17 billion compared to $3.07 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $100 million or 3.27%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth in a challenging environment. Our credit quality remains stable, and disciplined approach to expense management is constant,” said Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer.“During the quarter we were pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement with SimplyBank, which expands our presence into new attractive MSAs in the Tennessee market.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, were $4.05 billion versus $4.38 billion as of December 31, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $50.7 million, or 1.27% from $4.00 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.09 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $4.37 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at December 31, 2023, was $526.6 million compared to $475.3 million on December 31, 2022. Overall accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale increased $10.9 million in comparison to December 31, 2022, and increased $47.4 million in comparison to September 30, 2023. During the quarter, there were no share repurchases. An additional 518,860 shares remains under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation also declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend during the quarter.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $44.64 as of December 31, 2023, compared to $39.44 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 13.20%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.12% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.79% at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $39.6 million, compared to $43.7 million reported for the same period of 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million or 9.32%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was 3.63% compared to the 3.81% reported at December 31, 2022, an decrease of 17 basis points or 4.55%.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023, were $24.6 million versus $9.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.78% as of December 31, 2023, versus 0.31% as of December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming loans is due to a commercial relationship that was downgraded during the quarter.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.5 million, compared to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

Net Charge-Offs

In the fourth quarter of 2023 net charge-offs were $1.76 million compared to $2.44 million in the same period of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2023, was $39.8 million compared to $39.8 million as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 1.30% as of December 31, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans increased 1 basis point from 1.25% as of September 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $11.2 million and $10.6 million, respectively, an increase of $679 thousand or 6.43%.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $34.2 million compared to $32.5 million in 2022.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 65.62% for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, versus 58.78% for the same period in 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.7 million versus $2.5 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 16.31% compared to 18.97% for 2022. The decrease in effective tax rate is due to a $1 million increase in tax credit investments, as well as an increase in tax exempt interest income compared to December 31, 2022.

