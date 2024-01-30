(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catamarans Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global catamarans market is experiencing robust growth, anticipated to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2028, ascending at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%

This notable expansion within the maritime industry is attributed to various factors, including the rising popularity of luxury sailing, the expansion of marine tourism, and a marked increase in leisure and competitive sailing activities. Poised to transform the catamarans market landscape are emerging trends such as sustainable boating practices and technological advancements in the design and materials of these versatile multihull vessels.

Expansion of Marine Tourism and Water Sports Drives Market Surge

The increasing enthusiasm for water sports activities and the surge in global cruising have acted as significant catalysts, propelling the catamarans market to new heights. The suitability of catamarans for a myriad of marine leisure activities has further accelerated market growth, reflecting a cultural and lifestyle shift toward aquatic adventure and exploration.

Innovations and Sustainable Practices Shape Market Trends

In light of increasing environmental consciousness, the market is witnessing a surge in product innovation with companies prioritizing the integration of progressive, eco-friendly solutions. The development of electric and solar-powered catamarans exemplifies a dedication to reducing carbon footprints and fostering a more sustainable maritime environment.

Strategic Moves by Key Players Emphasize Market Growth

Acquisitions and strategic alliances are shaping the course of the market, with major players expanding their geographical reach and diversifying their offerings. This not only reinforces market presence but also fosters innovation, keeping pace with evolving consumer demands and environmental standards.

Regional Focus Highlights Europe's Preeminent Market Position

Europe maintains the dominant share of the catamarans market, underscoring the region's prominence in marine innovation and craftmanship. The comprehensive study of the global catamarans market elucidates the dynamics across various regions, offering an unparalleled understanding of the market's diverse landscape.

Impactful Market Segmentation Reveals Diverse Applications and Preferences

The catamarans market diversifies into sailing and powered catamarans, spanning small, medium, and large sizes to cater to a spectrum of purposes from leisure and commercial usage to defense applications. This detailed segmentation enables stakeholders to pinpoint growth opportunities and tailor strategies to specific market contexts.

Key Insights from Market Research Report



Projected market growth to USD 1.96 billion by 2028 with a 6.5% CAGR

Increased focus on eco-friendly vessels and solar advancements

Strategic acquisitions by leading companies highlighting market consolidation and expansion

Europe as the leading contributor to the catamarans market share Significant rise in cruising and water sports activities spurring demand

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



African Cats B V

Voyage Yachts Ltd.

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Catana Group SA

Seawind Group Holdings Pty Ltd.

Outremer Catamarans

Fountaine Pajot SA

LeisureCat & AussieCat

Robertson & Caine Ltd.

Matrix Yachts Ltd.

Catathai Co. Ltd.

Lagoon Catamarans

Incat Crowther Pty Ltd.

Craig Loomes Design Group ltd.

Aresa Shipyard SL

Leopard Catamarans

Beneteau SA

Nautitech Catamaran

Privilege Catamarans

Antares Catamarans

Gemini Catamarans

Kinetic Catamarans

Aquila Inc.

Baraca Planet S.L.

Pedigree Cats Inc.

Scape Yachts

The Matrix

Travelopia Group

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders LLC

Corinthian Yachts Inc.

World Cat Ltd.

Alumarine Shipyard iXblue SAS

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900