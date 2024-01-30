Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Unveils Dermatology Practices Guide For 2024 Coding Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The guide provides a concise overview of significant changes impacting dermatology services.

- Inga EllzeyCASSELBERRY, FL, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, the top-rated dermatology billing revenue cycle management company since 1996, is delighted to release a new article to assist dermatology practices in navigating important coding changes for 2024.“The 2024 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) includes 394 updates, encompassing 225 additions, 75 deletions, and 93 revisions,” Ingal Ellzey notes.“While dermatology saw minimal alterations, it's critical that practitioners remain up-to-date to ensure accurate billing.”The new guide provides dermatologists with a concise overview of significant changes impacting their services, including:. Direct Supervision Extension. Conversion Factor and Billing Change. Pathology Update. Time-Based Billing Alignment. Introduction of G2211With the continuous evolution of medical coding standards from CMS and the AMA, it's paramount that healthcare providers stay abreast of annual updates. Dermatology practices, in particular, hinge upon correct coding for proper insurance reimbursement."Dermatology practices are at a critical juncture where staying current with the latest coding changes is not just beneficial – it's imperative," Inga warns. "Keep an eye out for added clarification on selecting the right codes to maintain accuracy in billing during the initial claim submission, all while steering clear of potential denials."For additional information, be sure to check out an additional resource from Inga covering the Proposed Physician Fee Schedule Adjustments CY 2024 .About Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.

