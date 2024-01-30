Semi-Stow Expands Into Denver Metro With Acquisition Of 20-Acre Truck Parking Site From Hampton Yards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTIN & DENVER, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Semi-Stow and Hampton Yards today announced the acquisition of a 20-acre semi-truck parking property at 3740 E 64th Ave, Commerce City, Colorado. This off-market transaction of the heavy industrial zoned property marks Semi-Stow's first strategic expansion into the Denver metropolitan area and its fifth real estate acquisition that closed in 2023. The yard officially opens today, with online reservations available at semi-stow/denver .



The yard is strategically located near interstates I-25 and I-70, within a 10-minute drive of major intermodal facilities. Space will be available to large and midsize trucking companies, owner-operators, and shippers with private fleets, as well as other companies with large commercial vehicle parking and storage needs. Reservations can be booked daily or monthly by the individual parking space or by the acre.



At its opening, the yard provides more than 250 spaces for parking and fleet positioning, with plans to expand to more than 500 spaces. It will feature secure 24/7 access with electric fences, AI-powered gate automation, 4k security cameras, stadium lighting, and dedicated security personnel.



“When we purchased this property in 2021, we saw great potential for its use as an industrial outdoor storage site,” said Tucker Robinson, Partner at Hampton Yards.“We've spent the past two years working with Commerce City officials to rezone and bring the property into compliance with municipal code. We believe Semi-Stow will be excellent stewards of the property, as it is a perfect fit for their use.”



“The acquisition of our Commerce City site is the next logical step in Semi-Stow's nationwide expansion,” said Trent Cameron, CEO of Semi-Stow.“The yard's location makes it ideal for positioning fleets near surrounding distribution centers and rail operations and serves as an effective relay point for goods traveling across the US. We look forward to working with fleets in the area to use the yard as a strategic outpost in their transportation networks.”



The Commerce City acquisition is part of Semi-Stow's $500 million ongoing investment in expanding its nationwide portfolio of industrial outdoor storage sites. Real estate owners and brokers with potential deals should contact Dennis Nabors (...) and Max White (...).



About Semi-Stow

Semi-Stow is the nation's largest provider of secure truck parking lots with more than 30 locations and 7,000 parking spaces. We help asset carriers, private fleets, and owner-operators use truck parking as a flexible part of their transportation infrastructure without the need for major capital investments. Our network of yards provides trucking fleets with secure locations for their drivers and cargo, hassle-free access to each location, consistent billing, and visibility into their assets and subscription usage. We are actively expanding our yard network through property purchases, asset management, and leasing agreements. For trucking companies looking to expand operations and better serve your customers, contact us at or email ....



About Hampton Yards

Hampton Yards is the industrial arm of Hampton Partners ' private equity investment firm. The firm manages more than $200,000,000 in assets and has structured more than $1 billion of investments with institutional and private equity sources. With more than forty years of experience structuring and managing investments, Hampton Partners has a strong track record of mutually beneficial transactions built on strategic relationships and a focus on delivering value to its investors.

