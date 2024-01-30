Legacy Supply Chain Advances Sustainability Efforts With Smartway Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legacy Supply Chain SmartWay Carrier Partner

Legacy Supply Chain partners with SmartWay as a Carrier Partner to promote sustainable logistics by reducing air pollution & measuring environmental impact.

- Mike GlodziakFRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Supply Chain, an omni-channel North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announces its commitment to corporate sustainability by joining forces with SmartWay as an official SmartWay Carrier Partner. Legacy's multiple transportation fleets will leverage the benefits of the SmartWay program including improved overall performance, reduction of air pollution, and the promotion of energy efficiency."Legacy Supply Chain is excited to embark on this transformative journey with SmartWay, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and accountability," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO at Legacy Supply Chain. "By becoming a SmartWay Carrier Partner, we aim to set new standards for cleaner captured capacity and environmentally-conscious logistics practices."This SmartWay certification will encompass all Legacy-managed fleet operations in the US that includes 9 terminal locations, nearly 200 company drivers, and more than 300 power units. Legacy manages multiple dedicated fleet operations across the US & Canada, supporting customers in the retail & consumer goods, food & beverage, controlled substance, home appliance, and electrical distribution industries – creating significant opportunity to make a positive impact across the North American supply chain.SmartWay, a flagship program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), plays a pivotal role in driving positive change within the transportation industry. Shippers and logistics companies participating in SmartWay elevate their overall performance by collaborating with certified SmartWay Carriers . As a SmartWay Carrier Partner, Legacy Supply Chain will submit efficiency and air quality performance data to the EPA annually, positioning itself within SmartWay's performance ranges for each freight mode and carrier category.This partnership signifies a milestone for Legacy Supply Chain as it takes a significant step towards a greener future. The company remains dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives and driving positive change within the industry.

