Gals On And Off The Green Unveils Amazing Naples, FL Grand Opening Event: Celebrate Innovation, Inspiration, & Community

Gals on and off the Green

The much-anticipated event promises to be a captivating showcase of stylish sport and casual wear, and community spirit.

- Jackie Sorrenti, Founder, Gals on and off the Green

NAPLES, FL, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gals on and off the Green is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Bellagio Shoppes in Naples, Florida. The much-anticipated event promises to be a captivating showcase of stylish sport and casual wear, and community spirit.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, Gals on and off the Green will officially unveil its grand opening through a day of festivities and exploration. Located at 877 91st Ave N. Suite 4, Naples, FL 34108 (across 41 from the entrance to Mercato), the new Gals on and off the Green store represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing 'Lifestyle with Style” tm for women of all ages, shapes and sizes. From sporty chic or professional, to country club classic or athletic or feminine, our enthusiastic team of fashion professionals will find just the right style and fit for every customer.

The grand opening celebration will commence at 3PM and continue until 7PM. offering attendees an immersive experience like no other. Highlights of the event include:

Exclusive Previews of the latest fashions: Get a firsthand look at our latest fashion lines, designed with fit, fabric, styling and sizing in mind.

1:1 fashion assistance: Engage with the team through hands-on fittings on the brands everyone loves-and find a few new ones to love too – including the

EXCLUSIVE launch of four woman-owned NEW designers to the Naples area.

Hourly Drawings for outfits, shoes, golf bags and accessories: There will be special grand opening free gifts (logo wine glasses) with a purchase of $100 or more (while supplies last).

Refreshments and more!: Enjoy complimentary refreshments while mingling with fellow guests and members of the Gals on and off the Green team.

Community Engagement: Gals on and off the Green is committed to giving back to the women's golf community. Through the Gals Scholarship Foundation (Growing/Achieving/Learning/Succeeding) the charity has positively impacted the lives of women who are active in golf. Established in 2013, there have been tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship opportunities to applicants seeking education to improve life skills.

"Our team is thrilled to invite the community to celebrate this momentous occasion with us," said Jackie Sorrenti, Founder, at Gals on and off the Green. "Our Naples grand opening event is a testament to our dedication to innovation, excellence, and serving the needs of our customers and community."

Join us on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to experience the future of the women's golf fashion industry firsthand and be part of a celebration that promises to inspire, educate, and delight.

For more information about the grand opening event and to RSVP, please visit or contact Jackie Sorrenti at ....

Gals on and off the Green looks forward to welcoming you to our grand opening celebration and sharing the excitement of this milestone moment.

About Gals on and off the Green:

Gals on and off the Green is a women's golf retail business started in Pittsburgh, PA in 2004. For nearly 20 years, our retail store in Pittsburgh (and also previously in Chevy Chase, MD and Plano, TX) has been helping women look and feel better about themselves, by offering stylish golf, resort, sports and casual wear in sizes ranging from double zero to 22.

Media Contact:

Jackie Sorrenti; Founder; Gals on and off the Green; ...; Naples Store Phone – 239-442-8859.

Jackie Sorrenti

Gals on and off the Green

+1 239-442-8859

...

