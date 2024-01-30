Roush Performance Launches Newly Designed Commerce Site On Shopify Plus With Digital Agency Human Element

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roush Performance website homepage

Detroit-based performance company partners with Ann Arbor agency to improve user experience and boost sales

- Jack Roush, Jr., VP of Marketing, Roush Performance

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Human Element, Inc. and Roush Performance are excited to announce the recent launch of the newly designed and replatformed website, Roush Performance. The site was built by the team at Human Element on Shopify Plus, an eCommerce platform that in part is engineered to get sites up and running in a short time frame and also promotes customer conversion.

In late 2023, the Roush Performance team was looking to upgrade its legacy eCommerce platform with one that better suited its current needs. As a long-term Human Element client, it was a natural choice to lean on the expertise of the agency when selecting a new platform. The priorities were to refresh the site design, improve security (PCI Compliance), and reduce overhead maintenance on the site. Roush Performance was also looking for an intuitive interface for internal staff to perform regular updates, so they could more quickly bring their lifestyle brand message to customers.

With these goals in mind, the Human Element and Roush Performance teams selected Shopify Plus for the new site. With Shopify Plus' user-friendly admin, Roush Performance can now perform product and page updates quickly and easily with their own team, reducing the need for outside help. The platform also takes care of PCI compliance out-of-the-box and any updates are handled via the software as a service (SaaS) business model, which means fewer development services for maintenance and updates and more time to dedicate to improving the customer experience, brand presentation, business strategy, and ultimately order conversion.

As part of the implementation, Human Element was able to eliminate the reliance on third-party services for search and shipping, saving money and creating efficiencies in the system. Human Element also integrated PeopleSoft CRM to create a seamless connection between order data and the website.

As a lifestyle brand, Roush Performance required a site that could support their branding goals, utilizing large images to convey their message and showcase products. Human Element created different product templates for vehicles, engines, and performance products that are easily replicated across categories, ensuring a consistent look and feel.

“We are so happy with our new site and the work Human Element did for us,” said Roush Performance VP of Marketing, Jack Roush, Jr.“Everything is running smoothly. Our site speed has increased, and our mobile and desktop experiences have vastly improved. We're thrilled to deliver a better shopping experience to our customers.”

“Working with Roush Performance is an honor, not only because they're a fellow Michigan-based company, but also because of their legendary reputation,” said Human Element Director of Account Management, Sabra Bander.“We were excited to be able to get this new commerce site up and running with a quick turnaround because that means better results for our client come sooner. We've already seen an uptick in sales on the site and we look forward to continuing our work together to make even more improvements throughout the year.”

Future plans for the site include incorporating more lifestyle content and branding, implementing business automation, and improving customer experience with site personalization and outreach.

Visit the site at .

About Human Element

Human Element, Inc. has been serving the unique needs of its North American clients, creating success for B2B and B2C online stores since 2004. While rooted in development and support for leading eCommerce technologies, Human Element has evolved to deliver a full spectrum of services-from strategic consulting to digital marketing-to clients with whom it forms long-term, strategic partnerships.

With more than 30 Adobe certifications on staff, Human Element is an Adobe Silver Solution Partner and certified partner of BigCommerce and Shopify. With a focus on human-centered design, the company continues to prove its status as a premier service provider in the ever-changing digital commerce industry.

Human Element is a seven-time recipient of the FastTrack award from Ann Arbor SPARK, as well as the Inc 5000 designation for four years running, in recognition of consistent year-over-year growth.

About Roush Performance

Roush Performance was founded in 1995 by motorsports legend Jack Roush. Combining performance engineering with entrepreneurship, Roush began selling designs he had created for his team to the broader world of motorsports. Based out of Livonia, Michigan, Roush Performance, a division of Roush Enterprises, designs, engineers and manufactures completely assembled pre-titled vehicles, aftermarket performance parts, and superchargers for the global performance enthusiast market.

Emily Kania

Human Element

+1 734-649-6477

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube