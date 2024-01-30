Chris Hubbard Promoted To Pwtech Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Hubbard, vice president of PWTech

Industry veteran accepts expanded role at wastewater solutions company

ROSEDALE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Process Wastewater Technologies LLC (PWTech), an American manufacturer of sludge handling products, has announced the promotion of Chris Hubbard to the position of vice president. In his new capacity, Hubbard will work to expand the PWTech product portfolio and market presence in the USA and Canada, as well as help streamline internal operations to improve PWTech's already outstanding customer service and support.Since joining PWTech in 2022, Hubbard has served as the joint business development manager and regional sales manager, helping guide the company through transitions in the wastewater treatment industry precipitated by tightening environmental regulations and a greater emphasis on efficiency. Throughout his tenure, Hubbard played a major role in increasing market prevalence of the VoluteTMDewatering Press, an optimized screw press that achieves both thickening and dewatering in a single compact solution, lowering dewatering operational costs.“Not only does Chris have vision, but he also has the skills to implement and execute the strategic goals to get us there,” said Alex Davey, PWTech President.“In the ever-evolving water and wastewater industry, it's critical to be ahead of the curve, offering support and solutions to our customers; it's also a rapidly growing industry, and steady, manageable growth is paramount. Chris has really helped us strike a balance between growth and consistent, unmatched customer service, and I have no doubt he'll continue to do just that as we expand our offerings and explore other technologies in addition to sludge handling and biosolids dewatering solutions.”With more than 20 years of water industry experience, Hubbard previously served in various managerial and sales roles while co-founding a consulting business focused on flood mitigation equipment. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University and serves on many community organizations, including the Northeast Biosolids and Residuals Association board of directors, The Sewer Thermal Energy Network (STEN) board of directors, and the Narrow River Preservation Association board of directors. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his children and sailing off the coast of Rhode Island.###About PWTechProcess Wastewater Technologies LLC (PWTech) is a leading American manufacturer and supplier of unique technologies for use in the water and wastewater industries throughout North America. It is best known for supplying VoluteTM technologies for sludge thickening and dewatering, as well as screening products primarily utilized in the CSO/SSO market. The products PWTech supplies are all unique and hold the distinction of being unequivocally the best available technologies in the applications they serve. PWTech undertakes all its manufacturing in the USA utilizing only American produced stainless steel (no carbon steel) for the manufacture of its products. Few other manufacturers in the industry can make this claim.

Greer Hackett

Boeh Agency

...