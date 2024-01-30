Charleston International Music Competition Announces 2024 Winter, Baroque, And Spring Online Music Competitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Congratulations to Joaquin Francisco Wong for being selected as the Most Devoted Performer after becoming the first finalist to place in 16 competitions!

The Charleston International Music Competition is not just one event – it's a chance for musicians to share their music with a global audience again and again.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is pleased to unveil three upcoming online competitions, inviting musicians from around the world to participate in events dedicated to winter, baroque, and spring themes. The competitions aim to promote musical talent, provide valuable recognition, and grow a global community of musicians.2024 Winter Music Competition (deadline February 15th):The Charleston International Music Competition invites applications across all instruments for the 2024 Winter Music Competition. Participants have the opportunity to share their musical prowess on a global stage, competing for prizes, recognition, and other musical opportunities.2024 Baroque Music Competition (deadline March 15th):Musicians can dive into the elegance of the Baroque era by showing mastery of musical works from 1600 – 1750. This competition offers a unique space for musicians to demonstrate their skill in a historically rich genre. All musical instruments, including piano, string instruments, wind instruments, and percussion, and music pieces or movements from composers who were either born or composed music in the period 1600 – 1750 will be accepted. These composers include but are not limited to Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, and Scarlatti.2024 Spring Music Competition (deadline April 15th):Celebrate the renewal of spring with vibrant performances embracing any instrument or musical genre. The Charleston International Music Competition encourages musicians to express their creativity and compete with other aspiring classical musicians in this competition.Global Showcase:The Charleston International Music Competition's online format ensures that participants, regardless of location, can share their talent with a worldwide audience. Finalists will be featured on the official YouTube channel, as well as the competition's Instagram and Facebook pages.Expert Evaluation and Recognition:A diverse jury of acclaimed judges from over a dozen countries will evaluate participants. All judges with their portraits and biographies can be found on the official website. In addition to judges, thousands of finalists are displayed on past competition results pages.Prestigious Legacy:The Charleston International Music Competition boasts a thriving community of over 4,000 past finalists from over 80 countries performing in over 40 past competitions, including musicians currently studying at prestigious institutions like The Juilliard School, Stanford University, and Yale University. High school finalists in past competitions have gone on to enroll in prestigious academic institutions such as Harvard University, Cornell University, and the University of California, Berkeley. Finalists also include world-class virtuosos, who have performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, America's Got Talent, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It's not just one event – it's a chance for musicians to shine and share their music with a global audience again and again. Currently ranging from 6-time finalists to 17-time finalists, a select group of 10 finalists comprise the Leaderboard for consistently placing as finalists in the most competitions.Prizes and Recognition:Finalists have a chance to win various awards, including cash prizes, website features, and personalized certificates and trophies. First Prize winners can also request confidential letters of recommendation to support their pursuit of higher education. Furthermore, a new 2024 prize offered to finalists is the Musical Achievement Statement, a written document that outlines their level of musical ability and celebrates their accomplishment based on their prize in their age group and instrument category. Finalists' music teachers are also honored, receiving personalized teacher's certificates and even website features if they are chosen as the Teacher of the Month, the teacher with the most students selected as winners for a particular competition.Musical Journey Begins Here:Interested musicians can apply now for a chance to embark on an unforgettable musical journey with the Charleston International Music Competition. Visit for competition details, application forms, and inspiring stories from past winners.

