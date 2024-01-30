Air India Pilots Allege Safety Compromises, Unions Accuse Airline Of Flouting Flight Duty Time Limits

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Pilots' unions at Air India have lodged a complaint with aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that that the airline is failing to adhere to flight duty time limitations (FDTL).

These regulations establish guidelines for the maximum duration a pilot can be on duty, aiming to prevent fatigue-related risks.

The unions - the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) - have also written to Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson flagging the issues.

In the letter to DGCA on January 28, accessed by IANS, the unions alleged that airline's approach to extend the FDTL for pilots amounts to "compromising" the safety of the pilots besides violating established regulations.

"We are writing to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern regarding the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) compliance within our organisation," the letter read.

"It has come to our notice that some pilots are facing intimidation and coercion to extend their FDTL beyond the prescribed limits by DOPS & Base Managers including threats of jeopardising their career progression. Such practices not only compromise the safety and well-being of our pilots but also violate established regulations. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and compliance within our organisation. However, the reported incidents undermine these principles and pose a serious risk to both our personnel and the integrity of our operations.

"If these practices persist, we feel compelled to inform the regulatory authorities with evidence, including call records, to ensure transparency and accountability. We believe that our duty is not only to the company but also to the safety of the passengers and the reputation of the aviation industry. We request your immediate intervention to investigate these allegations and put an end to any coercive practices related to FDTL extensions. We trust that you will take the necessary steps to address the situation promptly," the letter added.

However, when contacted, DGCA officials refused to comment on the issue.

