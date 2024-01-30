(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Pixelworks Hitches Wagon to Disney's Star
NeuroSense Flat on New ALS Treatment
Drugmaker Pfizer Reports Surprise Q4 Profit
Toyota and Volkswagen: Auto Sales Kings in 2023
General Motors' Stock Rises 7% On Q4 Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
JetBlue Airways Reports Net Loss Of $104 Million
The stock of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is down 4% after the carrier reported a net loss of $104 million U.S. for the fourth quarter of 2023 and issued a weak outlook for the year ahead.
The New York-based airline reported an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.19 U.S. compared to a profit of $0.28 U.S. that had been expected on Wall Street.
Revenue in Q4 2023 totaled $2.33 billion U.S. versus $2.29 billion U.S. that was expected among analysts who track the company's progress. Sales were down 3.7% from a year ago.
The net loss amounted to $104 million U.S. A year ago, the company posted a $24 million U.S. profit.
Regarding its forward guidance, JetBlue said that it expects revenue to decline 5% to 9% in the current first quarter of 2024, more than the 5.5% decline Wall Street had forecast.
Capacity in the first quarter will be down as much as 6%, said JetBlue in its earnings statement.
The carrier has been struggling with higher costs and operational challenges. A federal judge recently barred its planned acquisition of rival Spirit Airlines (SAVE) for $3.8 billion U.S.
Prior to today (Jan. 30), the stock of JetBlue Airways had fallen 30% over the last 12 months to trade at $5.50 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN30012024000212011056ID1107787278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.