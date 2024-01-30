Egypt Urges UN Palestinian Agency Donors To Keep Funding Afloat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Tuesday called on donor countries to the UN agency aiding the Palestinians to keep funding intact, in response to a decision by a number of European countries to halt funds meant for the UN body.

Cairo's call came amid a phone conversation Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters, in which he urged the southwestern Pacific Ocean island nation to wait until a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) probe is complete before opting to pause funds for the UN agency.

The two ministers discussed the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip, which includes measures Egypt has taken aiming to put in place a ceasefire there, which would subsequently allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland have now joined the US, Australia and Canada in halting crucial funding to the UN Palestinian aid agency in a move Cairo has called "collective punishment."

