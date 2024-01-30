Sherry Susnick, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Boasting 17 years of experience as a licensed real estate broker, Sherry possesses a profound understanding of the industry. She takes great pride in being a valuable member of the dedicated team at Millican Realty in Bloomington, Indiana where the primary emphasis is on providing diligent service to clients.

Regardless of the time investment required, Sherry is committed to ensuring that the needs and desires of her clients are met in their pursuit of their dream homes. Her proficiency extends across various property types, including condos and houses, enabling her to identify the perfect fit for each client.

Prior to joining Millican Realty, Sherry acquired valuable experience under the mentorship of Rod Figg until his passing. Additionally, she spent over a decade contributing her expertise to Eagle Pointe Realty.

Highlighting her exemplary contributions to the field, Sherry's outstanding abilities have garnered recognition, with accolades such as the Reader's Choice Award in 2019 and the Community Vote Award in 2023. She credits her success to being a go-getter for both herself and her clients, emphasizing the importance of effective communication in building strong relationships and fostering trust.

Outside of real estate, Sherry enjoys walking her dog, Scout, hiking, traveling, kayaking, and working out at OrangeTheory.