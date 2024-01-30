Jennyfer P. Uzor, MD, FAAP, A Pediatrician With Allegra Family Pediatrics

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Uzor, affectionately known as“the bubu fixer”, is a highly skilled and compassionate pediatrician. She is the Founder and CEO of Allegra Family Pediatrics in Coconut Creek, Florida, specializing in the care of infants, children, and young adults up to age 21.

From routine check-ups and vaccinations to specialized care for chronic conditions, Dr. Uzor is committed to delivering comprehensive and personalized care. She brings her expertise to the diagnosis and treatment of various conditions, including common illnesses, developmental concerns, and behavioral issues, while focusing on both preventative and therapeutic care.

Renowned for her unique and personalized approach to pediatric care, Dr. Uzor blends medical expertise with a mother's touch. She creates a warm and inviting environment at Allegra Family Pediatrics, steering away from the impersonal feel often associated with corporate healthcare. Her dedication sets a standard of excellence in pediatric medicine, empowering families with knowledge for a brighter, healthier future.

Back in the early days of her academic career, Dr. Uzor graduated with her Medical Degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the Dominican Republic in 2007. She then pursued further training in the United States, completing her residency in pediatrics at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, Concourse Division, from 2010 to 2013.

Board certified in pediatrics, Dr. Uzor is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Demonstrating her dedication to accessible and high-quality healthcare services, Dr. Uzor is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP). Her membership in this esteemed organization reflects her ongoing commitment to promoting the well-being of children and advancing the field of pediatrics.

Dedicated to philanthropy, participating in medical missions, and engaging in community outreach, Dr. Uzor serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Feeding South Florida.

In her personal life, she is a proud wife and beloved mother, as well as an enthusiast of world travel, enjoys fine dining and exploring the world of wine tasting.