CIO CHOICE 2024 Recognizes Anunta As The Most Trusted Brand In Desktop

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jan 30, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Anunta Tech, a leading outsourced digital workspace solutions provider, has been recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2024 honor and recognition as“The Most Trusted Brand” by CIOs in two categories: 1) Desktop-as-a-Service and 2) Virtual Workforce Solutions.

In its 12th year, CIO CHOICE remains the most coveted recognition platform, recognizing ICT brands for their product/service excellence, innovative and customer-centric approaches, and efficient delivery.

Anunta has been at the forefront of the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) industry for over a decade, delivering secure and scalable solutions that enhance end-user experience. As a leading outsourced digital workspace solutions provider, Anunta has empowered businesses with flexible, employee-centric workspaces since its inception. With a deep understanding of diverse industry needs and a relentless focus on customer success, Anunta boasts a Net Promoter Score of 88, a testament to its steady commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

In 2023, Anunta was recognized as“The Most Trusted Brand” by CIOs in the Desktop-as-a-Service category at the CIO CHOICE 2023 Awards.

Celebrating these dual victories, Sivakumar Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Anunta , said,“Winning at the CIO CHOICE 2024 Awards is special not just because it is the second time in a row in the DaaS category maintaining our leadership, but also for winning in the Virtual Workforce Solutions category this year. This emphasizes our commitment to innovation to deliver the best digital workspace solutions. I thank the CIOs and the community of IT leaders for your trust in Anunta. We see these awards as a responsibility to continue pushing our boundaries of innovation to keep up with your continued trust in us. We will continue to focus on empowering organizations with secure, scalable, and user-centric digital workspace solutions that drive real business impact.”

On winning the two awards, Maneesh Raina, Chief Operating Officer, Anunta , said, "At Anunta, we believe in continuously evolving and refining our offerings to stay ahead of the curve. Winning the CIO CHOICE awards in these two critical categories fuels our passion for innovation and commitment to staying at the forefront of the managed digital workspace industry. We are dedicated to constantly delivering solutions that exceed expectations and ensure our customers maintain a competitive edge. A heartfelt thank you to the IT leaders who placed their trust in Anunta - your recognition inspires us to push even further and shape the future of work together."

Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media , said,“Congratulations to Anunta for achieving the prestigious CIO CHOICE 2024 titles. This accolade is a genuine testament to the brand's dedication to delivering an elated experience to its enterprise customers. The significant trust bestowed upon Anunta by India's CIOs and Digital Leaders in the dynamic digital economy with evolving consumer trends is truly commendable. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy in an era where technology is a driving force for business expansion, and we believe that the CIO Choice recognition rightfully spotlights them as a trailblazer.”

This prestigious recognition was presented at an exclusive felicitation ceremony, CIO CHOICE 2024 RED CARPET NIGHT, produced by CORE Media. KPMG as the Knowledge Partner. This year, the CIO CHOICE 2024 Red Carpet Night brought together over 300+ CIOs and Digital Leaders nationwide.

CIO CHOICE is the“Seal of Trust” the CIOs bestowed upon the ICT brands.

The CIO Choice Recognition-winning brands are chosen based on a unique pan–India voting platform. CIOs and Digital leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands based on their first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall. A distinguished Advisory Panel comprising seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals guides the entire process.