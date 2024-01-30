2PED Metaverse (2PED) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of 2PED Metaverse (2PED) on January 30, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the 2PED/USDT trading pair, which went live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.







2PED Metaverse (2PED), a metaverse RPG game on the BSC network featuring a secret society at the heart of crypto, captivates a broad audience with its unique strategy, modes, and exciting visuals, while leveraging today's blockchain scalability and exposure.

Introducing 2PED Metaverse: A Revolutionary RPG Experience in the Heart of Blockchain Technology

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of 2PED Metaverse (2PED), representing a pioneering venture in the rapidly evolving domain of blockchain-based gaming and virtual worlds. Built on the robust BSC network, it introduces an immersive RPG set within the framework of a secret society. This metaverse uniquely combines elements of social media, AR, VR, and digital currencies to create a comprehensive online space. Its core lies in offering a bridge between the physical and virtual realms, capitalizing on the growing interest in metaverse concepts following the global surge in virtual reality applications.

At the heart of the 2PED Metaverse is its play-to-earn gaming model, which not only entertains but also provides avenues for earning through gameplay. This model is particularly appealing in the current digital landscape, where blockchain technology's intrinsic properties like scalability and exposure naturally attract a large gaming audience. The game boasts unique strategies and modes, complemented by visually striking elements within its network, catering to a diverse player base. The use of NFTs on the Binance Smart Chain ensures seamless and affordable transactions, enhancing the user experience.

Financially, 2PED Metaverse marks a significant shift from traditional centralized finance systems to a decentralized model. This transition emphasizes transparency, security, and increased user control over financial interactions. The platform's governance is managed by a DAO, empowering community members to have a say in its future direction. Furthermore, the Metaverse integrates various staking pools with differing APYs and maturity periods, promoting an attractive passive income opportunity for its users.

2PED Metaverse's roadmap outlines a clear trajectory of growth and expansion. From its initial phases of website launch and community building to the later stages involving mobile app development and marketplace establishment, the platform is strategically poised for significant impact in the virtual world sector. The project's ambition extends beyond gaming, aiming to revolutionize blockchain integration in digital entertainment and create a sustainable ecosystem that offers entertainment, learning, and earning opportunities in the crypto space. With its innovative approach and comprehensive design, 2PED Metaverse is set to be a key player in the future of metaverse and blockchain gaming.

About 2PED Token

The 2PED token is the native cryptocurrency of the 2PED Metaverse, an innovative blockchain-based gaming and virtual world platform. Built on BSC, this token plays a crucial role within the ecosystem, serving multiple functions including in-game transactions, staking, and purchasing or selling gaming assets. As an integral part of the 2PED Metaverse's economy, the 2PED token enables users to engage fully in the platform's diverse offerings, ranging from play-to-earn gaming models to exclusive access to digital content and participation in governance through DAO. The token's design aligns with the Metaverse's vision of providing a seamless and immersive experience for users, fostering a dynamic and interactive virtual community.

Based on BEP20, 2PED has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e. 6,000,000,000). The 2PED token distribution is allocated as follows: 40% for Staking & De-Fi, 30% for Ecosystem & Platform, 10% for Incentives, 5% each for Liquidity and Partnership, 4% for Development Fund, and 3% each for Team and Foundation. 2PED token made its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 30, 2024. Investors who are interested in 2PED can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange.

