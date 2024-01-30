71% of musicians fear AI: French-German study

(MENAFN- AFP)

More than two-thirds of musicians fear that artificial intelligence will make it impossible to make a living, according to a study by French and German music societies published Tuesday.

Based on a survey of more than 15,000 people in the industry, France's Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers (Sacem) and its German equivalent GEMA, said 71 percent of respondents feared they would no longer make ends meet in the future.

It found that 35 percent were already using AI in a "large number of areas related to music creation".

But the report also carried out market analysis and expert interviews that estimated incomes would fall 27 percent by 2028, equivalent to some 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

Some 95 percent demanded more transparency from companies developing AI tools, with a similar number saying they wanted politicians to pay greater attention to challenges linked to AI and copyright.

Cecile Rap-Veber, managing director of Sacem, said it was not a question of "slowing down" AI activity, "but of making it virtuous".

"We are actively working with players in the sector to implement technical solutions aimed at identifying content generated by AI," she said in the report.