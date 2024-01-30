U.S. Hunger Reports Over 13 Million Meals Packed For Families In Need In 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / U.S. Hunger (USH) is pleased to report more than 13 million meals packed and delivered to families facing food insecurity in 2023 through its Hunger Project meal-packing events. This brings the nonprofit's lifetime total number of meals packed to 168 million.





Hunger Projects empower volunteers to make a tangible difference in the fight against hunger. Teams of all sizes work together to package meals for those in need through a turnkey assembly-line model that makes for simple hosting. To date, USH has held nearly 4,000 Hunger Project events nationwide and estimates reaching its millionth volunteer in 2024.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2022, 44.2 million Americans experienced food insecurity - a 31% increase from 2021.

"Now, more than ever, American families need our help. Together, we can directly support the families facing food insecurity through our Hunger Projects," said Rick Whitted, CEO of USH. "Our goal in 2024 is to pack and deliver 18.5 million meals and I have confidence that we will hit - and possibly even surpass - this goal with the help of our amazing Hunger Project partners and volunteers."

Several organizations have partnered with USH to host Hunger Project events for their teams, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., various Chick-fil-A franchises, Sara Lee® bread, the Atlanta Hawks basketball team, State Farm, and Citi, among many others.

One USH Hunger Project partner said, "Easy process from beginning to end. Coordinating the event ahead of time was super simple and smooth. The team that came out was professional and fun to work with. Everyone who attended from the church could not say enough about how much they loved this event!"

Whitted continued, "The size of your organization doesn't matter when it comes to hosting a Hunger Project event - it's the caring hearts of each individual volunteer that make these events so successful. Not only are these events a great team-building exercise, but they are also an enjoyable and easy way to give back. We look forward to making an even more profound impact on people's lives this year with both new and familiar Hunger Project partners."

To learn more about USH Hunger Projects, visit ushunger/hunger-projects . To host a Hunger Project event, visit ushunger/community-partner-registration .

ABOUT U.S. HUNGER

U.S. Hunger is a 501(c)(3) that has activated more than 950,000 volunteers to distribute over 160 million meals across the globe. We address hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for low-income families. Learn more at .

