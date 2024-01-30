BELAY Acquires Scale Finance To Expand Fractional Financial Services

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / BELAY continues to expand its exceptional client offerings by acquiring Scale Finance for its specialization in fractional CFO and Controller services under the BELAY brand. This is the latest addition to BELAY's ever-expanding suite of services and continues its momentum as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for nine consecutive years.

Launched in 2010, BELAY disrupted the virtual staffing market with flexible, U.S.-based staffing solutions for businesses, nonprofits, and churches. They give busy leaders the confidence to climb higher by matching them with Virtual Assistants, Accounting Professionals, and Social Media Managers. BELAY has scaled exponentially in the last ten years, expanding its offerings to include several facets of financial services.

Scale Finance was founded in 2006 and focused on offering flexible CFO, Controller, and corporate finance services to small companies. They share BELAY's client-obsessed culture and passion for helping small businesses succeed.

"We're always looking for ways to offer exceptional service to our clients," said BELAY's CEO Tricia Sciortino. "We saw a growing need for small businesses and nonprofits to enlist trusted financial expertise, but hiring an experienced executive was typically out of reach. Our existing fractional CFO model was a game-changer for these organizations and now with Scale, we can offer even more tailored options designed to fit exactly what they need."

"Scale Finance's knowledge and experience is the perfect addition to our suite of financial services. We're thrilled to begin offering even more robust CFO and Controller plans to help our clients find the right financial hire - right now!"

With this move, BELAY will be even better positioned to serve clients with complex financial strategy needs.

"Our Scale Finance team is uniformly enthusiastic to join forces with BELAY," said Scale Finance Co-Founder Dave Gilroy. "BELAY is setting the gold standard for flexibly organizing a team of exceptional and diverse professionals to deliver client impact beyond expectations every single day. Logically, Scale Finance is adding to BELAY's winning formula by enhancing and extending higher-end finance and accounting services, such as fractional-use CFO and Controller work."

BELAY's fractional CFOs will help clients with ...



Longer-term financial planning & budgeting

Financing working capital and growth

Decision-supported analysis

Board, lender, and shareholder/investor relations

Reviewing contracts Coordinating with CPA on audits or complex tax filings

And BELAY's Controllers will provide comprehensive finance and accounting services such as ...



Timely and accurate financial reporting

Cash forecasting

Variance tracking vs. budget while understanding drivers Establishing integrity and control in all accounting processes

About BELAY

Finding the right help for your growing organization can be difficult and time-consuming. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching them with dedicated, U.S.-based Virtual Assistants and Accounting Professionals , allowing executives and business owners to focus on growing their organizations. Learn more at .

About Scale Finance:

Scale Finance LLC provides flexible contract CFO and Controller services to entrepreneurial companies. The firm specializes in cost-effective financial reporting, budgeting & forecasting, implementing controls, complex modeling, and other financial management. They have a team of more than 45 professionals serving more than 120 companies.

Contact Information

Ebony Clark

Marketing Manager

[email protected] 55 x.1026

SOURCE: BELAY

View the original press release on newswire.