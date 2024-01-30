               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Almaty-Tashkent-Termez International Road Temporarily Closed For Traffic


1/30/2024 10:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The section of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez international highway that passes through Kazakhstan has been closed for traffic, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to "KazAvtoJol", from 22:40 on January 30, 2024, the movement of goods and public transport is limited on the section of the A-2 Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway due to the deterioration of weather conditions.

For information, in Kazakhstan, the movement of vehicles on major international highways is often restricted due to unfavorable weather during the winter season.

