Almaty-Tashkent-Termez International Road Temporarily Closed For Traffic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The section of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez international highway
that passes through Kazakhstan has been closed for traffic, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to "KazAvtoJol", from 22:40 on January 30, 2024, the
movement of goods and public transport is limited on the section of
the A-2 Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway due to the deterioration of
weather conditions.
For information, in Kazakhstan, the movement of vehicles on major
international highways is often restricted due to unfavorable
weather during the winter season.
