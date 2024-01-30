Enemy Uses Chemical Warfare Munitions Five Times In The Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders used chemical warfare munitions five times in the Tavria direction yesterday.

Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy continues to violate the rules of warfare and use chemical munitions. Five such attacks were documented yesterday. These are probably K-51 grenades with chlorpicrin. But each such case is investigated separately, the relevant analyzes are done, and then it is submitted to international institutions," said Stupun, adding that Ukrainian defenders are protected from chloropicrin by gas masks.

axis: Ukrainian forces destroy 40 pieces of enemy equipment, 235 drones in past 24 hour

As reported, in the Tavria direction yesterday, the Defense Forces destroyed 235 enemy drones of various types, and eliminated 371 Russian invaders and 40 units of enemy equipment, excluding drones.