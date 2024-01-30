Enemy Drops Bombs On Serebryany Forest, But Cannot Advance There - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces are dropping a large number of aerial bombs on Serebryany forestry in the Luhansk region, but have not had any success there so far.

Volodymyr Fitio, the spokesman for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', commenting on the situation at the front near Serebryany forestry, Ukrinform reported.

"The occupiers are trying to advance in all directions. A large number of guided aerial bombs are being launched at the Serebryany forestry, and the Rashists are using airplanes because of the location, i.e., there are a large number of forests, and they are throwing a large number of bombs in order to gain some kind of advantage through the destructive effect. At the moment, they have no success in this area either. We see a large number of videos of our brigades burning enemy vehicles moving there, and the Russians have not gained anything in this area either," the spokesman said.

Answering a question about the dynamics of the Russian troops' actions, the spokesman noted that the weather impacts their course. In particular, due to warming, the enemy is forced to use less equipment.

"In January alone, as of the 28th, their losses in equipment amounted to 1,394 units. These are big losses, including 169 tanks. Now the emphasis is likely to be increased on infantry assaults," suggested the spokesman.

As reported, from February 24, 2022, to January 30, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 384,140 Russian invaders, including 960 people over the past day.