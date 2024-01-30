Kuwait Amir Visits Saudi King At Arqa Palace

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Tuesday Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Arqa Palace, with the attendance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Saudi King Salman welcomed His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation. During the visit, the deeply rooted ties between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were touched on. (end) aa

