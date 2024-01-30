Saudi Crown Prince Awards Kuwait's Amir With King Abdulaziz Medal

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) - On behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud decorated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with King Abdulaziz Medal in recognition and appreciation for His Highness. (end) aa

