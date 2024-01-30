CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATING GRAND OPENING FEB. 6TH IN PHENIX CITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Fast casual concept debuting newest Alabama location with free chicken salad for a year giveaway-

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is growing again in Alabama with a new location in Phenix City. Featuring a convenient drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Phenix City

is at 3616 U.S. Highway 431. It is situated in a shopping center off U.S. Highway 280

across the street from Aldi. The franchising group behind the new restaurant now owns a total of 10 Chicken Salad Chicks, including the Columbus, Georgia-area locations on Airport Road and in Midland. The Phenix City community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 6; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Phenix City guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:



Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.





Wednesday, Feb. 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

Thursday, Feb. 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE 40 oz. Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with handle.**

Friday,

Feb. 9

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 18-Can Cooler.** Saturday,

Feb. 10

– The first 50 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick receive a FREE large Quick Chick on their next visit.**

Multi-unit franchise owners

David Harris, Ken Greene,

Rand Jones and

Bart Middlebrooks of SureChick, LLC debuted their first Chicken Salad Chick in 2012 on Airport Road in Columbus, quickly expanding in the market to Midland. They now own seven additional locations in Alabama and Kentucky. Operator

Laney Brittingham managed Chicken Salad Chick restaurants for a decade before joining forces with this group two years ago and will be overseeing the Phenix City location as well.



"Over the past 11 years of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others in the Columbus market, our restaurant teams have consistently heard from guests asking us to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Phenix City. The time is finally here, and we appreciate the support of this fantastic community in helping to make it happen," said Laney Brittingham. "We are thrilled to open this convenient location along Highway 280 and bring our made-from-scratch chicken salad to our regulars, new friends and travelers through the area."



This restaurant group enjoys giving back to important causes. With the Phenix City opening, they are supporting Habitat for Humanity as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events.



Chicken Salad Chick in Phenix City will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on

Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.



For more information on giveaways and specials, visit .

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.



**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

