Scentair Triumphs Again In Patent Battle Against Prolitec

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir Technologies, LLC ("ScentAir"), a global leader in scent marketing solutions, proudly announces a resounding victory in its latest legal battle against competitor Prolitec's patent infringement claims. On Friday, January 26th, a Delaware federal jury issued a finding of no infringement in Prolitec's patent case against ScentAir, marking another significant milestone in ScentAir's history of successfully defending its innovative technologies and intellectual property.

The lawsuit, initiated by Prolitec, alleged patent infringement against ScentAir's Breeze product. ScentAir's talented legal team at Crowell & Moring steadfastly defended its position, leveraging the team's extensive litigation experience and proven track record of triumphs in its long-running dispute with

Prolitec. The court's ruling in favor of ScentAir validates the company's commitment to innovation and its robust defense against baseless claims.

ScentAir has a 30-year history of pioneering scent marketing solutions that have advanced scent diffusion with best-in-class technology. The company's culture of innovation, decades of industry experience, and major brand partnerships enhance customer experiences across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and entertainment.

"This victory is a testament of the very qualities that define ScentAir-hard work, innovative spirit, and a culture where we 'Do the Right Thing the Right Way,'" said Samantha Lloyd Parker, Vice President and General Counsel for ScentAir. "For over thirty years, our in-house team has consistently invested in developing groundbreaking solutions to advance our company mission of enhancing environments, brands and experiences through improved air quality and the power of scent. The jury's decision not only upholds our commitment to intellectual property rights but also reinforces the strength and integrity of our products and patented technologies."

ScentAir remains at the forefront of the scent marketing industry, providing customized solutions that help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level. The company looks forward to continuing its mission to redefine sensory experiences and expand its presence in the global market.

About ScentAir Technologies, LLC: ScentAir Technologies, LLC is a global leader in scent marketing solutions, dedicated to creating immersive and memorable sensory experiences for businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability, ScentAir continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the use of scent to enhance brand identity, customer engagement, and overall ambiance.

