Kellanova Set To Achieve 90 Percent Renewable Electricity Across North America In 2024

Pringles® and Pop-Tarts® maker continues to make progress on renewable electricity transformation Announcement represents significant step as part of Kellanova's Better Days Promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K ), formerly known as Kellogg Company, a global snacks-led powerhouse, is pleased to announce that the maker of Cheez-It® and Rice Krispies Treats® is on track to reach its goal of creating a climate-positive future, including achieving 100 percent renewable electricity in global Kellanova-owned manufacturing facilities by the end of 2030 . This step forward is part of Kellanova's Better DaysTM Promise.

90 percent renewable electricity in North America

Today, we are proud to share that our

Kellanova-owned North America manufacturing operations* will achieve 90 percent renewable electricity by the end of 2024 through a previously signed virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA). In 2021, the company signed a long-term wind energy VPPA in

North America for approximately 360 gigawatt hours of wind electricity annually. The wind farm, located in north central Texas, adds clean energy resources to the community's local grid that is equal to 90 percent of the volume of electricity used across Kellanova's North American manufacturing facilities.

"Today's announcement is a big step toward achieving our Better Days Promise goal of 100 percent renewable electricity across our global manufacturing facilities by the end of 2030," said Janelle Meyers, chief sustainability officer, Kellanova. "As a global food company, we have a significant role to play in helping to reduce reliance on limited energy sources across our value chain and creating a positive impact for people and the planet."

Renewable electricity across the globe

Globally, by the end of 2030 Kellanova aims to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity across owned manufacturing plants through a variety of programs, on-site, VPPAs and renewable energy certificates (RECs)-and has made significant progress to that end:



In Europe, Kellanova's manufacturing facilities have recently achieved 100 percent renewable electricity to address its operations through the purchase of RECs. Kellanova's European manufacturing facilities have been purchasing RECs since 2016. In addition, the company is in the early stages of a research program partnership with the U.K. government to establish the potential use of green hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas for Kellanova manufacturing facilities in the country.

In its Asia, Middle East and Africa region, Kellanova has grown the share of renewable electricity from 1 percent in 2018 to 33 percent in 2023 through a variety of solutions, such as the use of solar panels in our owned facilities in India, South Africa, Thailand and Malaysia. In Latin America, Kellanova's facility in Colombia sources 100 percent renewable electricity through hydroelectric energy.

Kellanova measures greenhouse gas emissions and renewable electricity in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol . The company will report on 2024 progress against its Better DaysTM Promise commitments in its social and environmental report, which will be issued in 2025.

*Kellanova North America manufacturing operations encompass facilities in the United States, Canada and one facility in Mexico.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®,

Cheez-It®,

Pop-Tarts®,

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®,

RXBAR®,

Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®,

Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" about sustainability performance and projects. These statements are made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions at this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law. This statement is not a guarantee of future performance; and actual events or results may differ materially from this statement. Investors should consult the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 1, 2023) for information about certain factors that could cause such differences. Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations department or on the Company's web site at

