Correction: Information Release Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grigeo AB is changing the publishing day of Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2023 and the day of ordinary general meeting of shareholders that were announced on January 2, 2024 :



February 22, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023.

Correction: April 3, 2024 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2023.

May 23, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024.

August 22, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024. November 21, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024.

Correction: On April 26, 2024, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01