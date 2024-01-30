Kaolin's estimated global market size is USD 4.6 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028. Between 2023 and 2028, this growth is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The creation of paper, ceramics, sanitaryware, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber manufacturing, plastics, and other uses are just a few of the sectors that use kaolin extensively.

It is noteworthy that nations with sizable and top-notch kaolin reserves, such as the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, are able to supply the market with superior-grade kaolin on a global scale in both the industrial and commercial sectors. These elements function as drivers for the growth of the kaolin market.

Paper is the largest end use industry segment in terms volume and value.

In 2022, the market for kaolin was dominated by the paper industry. It will be the leading end-use sector in the global kaolin market and it is expected to keep growing in the near future. Paper is used for both print media and packaging, and the booming e-commerce industry, particularly in emerging economies, has increased demand for paper packaging.

As a result, the growing demand for paper in packaging and print media applications is fueling the rise of the paper sector. Due to their substantial use of print media, which includes newspapers, books, and magazines, as well as the quick expansion of e-commerce, India and China stand out as particularly potential markets for paper in the Asia Pacific area.

Delaminated segment is to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Throughout the forecast period, the delamination segment is anticipated to grow most significantly. The availability of high-quality, low-abrasive delaminated kaolin materials is what is causing this predicted growth.

In order to detach individual platelets from a stack without fracturing them, a lot of force must be applied during the delamination process. Delaminated kaolin is therefore mostly used in the paper industry, and this industry's anticipated growth is a major element driving the market ahead.

Asia Pacific is the leading market for kaolin.

An extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific kaolin market has been conducted, taking into account South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and the rest of the region. Due to demographic changes, increasing economic conditions in emerging economies, and the continued trend of modernization, this region presents a very promising market for kaolin.

By setting up manufacturing facilities, distribution networks, and sales offices in the Asia Pacific region, well-known industry players like Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), and Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia) have ensured a steady and ample supply of kaolin in this dynamic market.

Key Attributes: