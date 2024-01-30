Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market 2022-2032: CAGR Of 11.84% Projected With Augmentation Of AI Presenting Lucrative Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Europe minimally invasive spine technologies market was valued at $691.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $2.11 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market for minimally invasive spine technologies is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing preference for surgical procedures that involve minimal invasion in the spine. Additionally, practitioners' growing awareness regarding the importance of simulation, training, and ongoing medical education is expected to contribute to this upward trend.
Business Dynamics
Business Drivers
Increasing Incidences and Prevalence of Spinal Disorders Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries Technological Advancement in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgical Procedures Business Restraints
Lack of Well-Established Landscape for Reimbursement for Minimally Invasive Spinal Procedures Factors Hindering the Implementation of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries High Cost of Capital Equipment Purchases and Disposables Lack of Training Leading to Shortage of Skilled Professionals Business Opportunities
Augmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Leveraging Synergies to Diversify Business Portfolio
Market Introduction
The Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the increasing favoritism toward less invasive spinal procedures and heightened awareness among practitioners regarding simulation, training, and continuous medical education. Advancements in medical technologies are enabling novel approaches to spinal interventions that involve reduced invasiveness, providing patients with benefits such as shorter recovery times, diminished postoperative pain, and minimized tissue damage. The market is responding to a growing incidence of spine-related disorders and an expanding aging population. With a focus on enhancing patient outcomes and curbing healthcare costs, the adoption of minimally invasive spine technologies in Europe is poised for ongoing expansion. This trend is reshaping the landscape of spinal interventions and contributing to the overall improvement of healthcare delivery in the region.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Country
Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest-of-Europe
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The featured companies have been meticulously chosen, drawing insights from primary experts and thorough evaluations of company coverage, product offerings, and market presence. Some prominent names established in this market are:
AMS Group B. Braun SE Medtronic plc Richard Wolf GmbH Spineart
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 87
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $691.1 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $2.11 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.8%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
European Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107787206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.