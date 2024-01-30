TDC NET Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

TDC NET: Financial calendar for 2024

TDC NET release their financial calendar for 2024 as set out below.

7th March

Annual Report 2023 public on

21st August

Financial Report (H1) January – June 2024 public on

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 09:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 21 29 89 91 or ....

This notification is made by Pernille Møller Borch, Senior Treasury Manager at TDC NET.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

