5G Iot Market Global Forecast To 2030, By Technology, Type, Industry And Regional Outlook

The 5G IoT Market is expected to be worth USD 97.6 billion by 2030, up from USD 44.6 billion in 2018.

Key Report Takeaways



This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the 5G IoT Market, which are driving and providing opportunities.

This research gives an in-depth analysis of the 5G IoT Market growth on the basis of several segments in the market.

This report presents the predictions of the past and present trends of the 5G IoT Market. This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the 5G IoT Market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture

5.3. 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture

6. Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Short-Range IoT devices

6.3. Wide-Range IoT devices

7. Industry: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Government

7.4. Energy and Utilities

7.5. Transportation and Logistics

7.6. Aviation

7.7. Others (Mining)

8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution

10. Vendor Profiles



AT&T

Cisco

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Intel Technology

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Liquid Web

Noka ZTE Corporation



