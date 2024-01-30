Hip Hop Makes Triumphant Return To James L. Knight Center With Trick Daddy, Boosie Badazz, Juvenile, Plies And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Never Give Up Tour, Sunday, April 28, 2024, James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie Badazz, Juvenile, Plies and More

Trick Daddy, Boosie Badazz, Juvenile, Plies, & more for an electrifying night in downtown Miami, April 28, 2024

- Spase Jenkins, Spase Jenkins Entertainment & Never Give Up Tour VisionaryMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spase Jenkins Entertainment presents the Never Give Up Tour, set to take place at the renowned James L. Knight Center on Sunday, April 28, 2024. This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable show filled with legendary hip-hop acts and chart-topping hits. The Never Give Up Tour lineup features Boosie Badazz, Juvenile, Plies, Trick Daddy, Ball Greezy, JT Money, Major Nine, Ice Billion Berg and more.South Florida is poised to be spellbound as these trailblazing artists grace the stage, delivering performances that will captivate audiences and leave them yearning for more. From the timeless classics of Plies to the unforgettable 'Wipe Me Down' set by Boosie Badazz, from the chart-topping anthems of South Florida hometown hero Trick Daddy to Juvenile, fresh off his stellar Tiny Desk live appearance, the Never Give Up Tour promises to be a thrilling celebration of the enduring influence and evolution of hip-hop culture.Miami is celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop as a culture, and this once-in-a-lifetime experience will showcase its vibrant legacy. Reflecting on the significance of the event, Spase Jenkins, the visionary behind the Never Give Up Tour and Miami native, shares, "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most iconic names in Hip Hop for an unforgettable 'up close and personal' salute to Southern Rap. This tour is a celebration of resilience, determination, and the influential spirit of the hip-hop community".One of South Florida's most historic venues, the James L. Knight Center, sets the stage for this monumental event, providing an atmosphere that immerses fans in the electrifying essence of the moment. As the lights dim and the DJ takes the stage, attendees embark on a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving world of hip-hop, enveloped in a thrilling experience from start to finish. Fans should prepare to ignite social media while witnessing history in the making!Tickets for the Never Give Up Tour are available now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster . Be a part of hip-hop history and experience the magic of the Never Give Up Tour live at the James L. Knight Center, 7 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024. For additional ticket information, call 305-986-3926.For more information and updates, follow @spasemarketing #NeverGiveUpTour on social media.

Destiny Ramirez

E. Mason & Associates

...