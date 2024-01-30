Robert Redford's Famous 'Out Of Africa' Airplane Up For Sale, All Proceeds To Benefit Charity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RM Sotheby's to Conduct the Sale of theAircraft during ModaMiami 1-2 March 2024, with All Proceeds Benefiting Wildlife Conservation Efforts in Africa

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RM Sotheby's is excited to present for auction the 1929 De Havilland DH60M Gipsy Moth, featured in the Academy Award-winning film Out of Africa, during their auction at the inaugural ModaMiami event in South Florida on 1-2 March 2024.The film, a 1985 masterpiece by Sydney Pollack, starred Meryl Streep and Robert Redford and painted a vivid picture of Kenya's sprawling savannahs and rich cultural tapestry. Undoubtedly, one of the stars of the movie was the iconic yellow Gipsy Moth biplane, piloted by Redford's character, symbolizing his love for the African landscape. This memorable aircraft, central to the film's visual storytelling, was a significant contributor to the movie's multiple Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography.The 1929 Gipsy Moth G-AAMY, brought to Kenya in 1985 for the film, was flown by Sir Henry Dalrymple-White, a renowned RAF Wing Commander. It was a key part of the film's production, notably stirring a flock of flamingos in a scene that contributed to the film's cinematic acclaim. The biplane, entirely operational and last inspected for airworthiness in April 2022, boasts a unique American-made steel construction, an adaptation for durability in warmer climates."This important initiative will not only help secure the survival of a critically endangered species but will conserve vital biodiversity and pristine wilderness for future generations. The larger plan for interconnectivity with other conservation land will create a vast protected wilderness area and even more positive impact for the people and planet. I couldn't think of a better way to raise funds for this ground-breaking project than through the auction of one of the most iconic airplanes in history, G-AAMY, the 1929 Gipsy Moth biplane featured in the film Out of Africa, in which I starred as Denys Finch Hatton." - Robert RedfordThis auction represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic and aviation history while supporting the creation of a rhino sanctuary in Kenya, very near to where the most iconic flying scenes of Out of Africa were filmed, with all proceeds from this sale being donated to the ZEITZ Foundation for Intercultural Ecosphere Safety and its invaluable work securing the future of the black rhino, one of the planet's most endangered species, with approximately only 5,000 rhinos remaining in Africa today.Proceeds from the sale will go toward rhino conservation in Kenya. The foundation's mission is to promote projects that enhance livelihoods, encourage intercultural dialogue, and achieve sustainable, positive environmental impacts. This auction not only celebrates a piece of cinematic and aviation history but also makes a meaningful contribution towards the preservation and sustainability of the natural world that inspired Out of Africa.About ModaMiamiModa is a celebration of world-class motor cars, culture, and the ultimate in luxury experiences. An evolution from traditional concours d'elegance events, Moda will feature a fresh new format designed to capture the imagination of car collectors and set a new standard for automotive experiences, demonstrating the commitment to offering clients unparalleled experiences and access to the world's most sought-after vehicles.About RM Sotheby'sRM Sotheby's is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM's vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby's is currently responsible for eight of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

