Sivers Semiconductors Granted €0.6 Million Grant From European Space Agency

Sivers Wireless will be responsible for the design of a Q-/V-band direct quadrature demodulator chip for space applications. While today's satellite communication links primarily operate in the Ku (10-15GHz) and Ka (17-31GHz) frequency bands, there is increasing interest in the higher bands, such as Q (33-50GHz) and V (40-75GHz) bands, for next-generation satellite links. These newer bands support wider bandwidths and higher data rates. Sivers Wireless will leverage its experience and expertise stemming from Q and V band products for 5G and 60GHz applications to develop new products in these bands for SATCOM.



"Q-/V-band will enable Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), through the unlocking of this massive new available bandwidth at these higher mmWave frequencies, which will drive the next-generation LEO and MEO satellite constellations." sais Anders Storm, CEO Sivers Semiconductors. "This is the third federal funding award that Sivers Wireless has received in less than 6 months. Sivers has now been acknowledged by three major government organisations in a very short time period. This grant from ESA solidifies our position as a trustworthy vendor in the satellite communication space, as grants from EU, ESA and DARPA are only received by major ecosystem vendors. It is extremely exciting to be selected by such a well-established organisation as ESA."

For more information please contact:

Anders Storm, Group CEO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)70

262 63 90

E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

Sivers Semiconductors AB

is a leading and internationally recognized technology company that supplies ICs and integrated modules through its two business areas Wireless and Photonics. Wireless develops mmWave products for advanced 5G systems for data and telecommunications networks and satellite communication. The portfolio includes RF transceivers, beamforming front end ICs, integrated mmwave antennas, repeaters, and software algorithms for optimum mmWave RF performance. Photonics develops and manufactures semiconductor based optical products for optical fiber networks, sensors and optical fiber communications (Li-Fi). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under SIVE. The head office is located in Kista, Sweden. For more information:



The following files are available for download: