               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2023-2033: Regional Growth Analysis By Procedure, End User & Product, Featuring Profiles Of Prominent Market Players


1/30/2024 9:46:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC IVF Market: Focus on Procedure, End User, Product, and 8 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The healthcare landscape in the GCC region has undergone significant improvements, characterized by the proliferation of specialized fertility clinics providing advanced IVF treatments. This surge is complemented by supportive policies and regulations implemented by GCC governments, acknowledging the importance of reproductive health, and ensuring oversight of the IVF industry.
Technological advancements, such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and in vitro maturation (IVM), have notably enhanced the success rates of fertility treatments in the GCC. The market further benefits from a growing trend in medical tourism, drawing individuals from neighbouring regions seeking accessible and high-quality IVF services within the GCC.
The GCC's IVF market stands at the threshold of ongoing expansion, propelled by shifting demographics, improved healthcare infrastructure, favourable regulatory environments, and continuous advancements in reproductive medicine. This sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges related to infertility in the region.
Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

  • Systems
  • Media Reagent
  • Accessories and Consumables

Segmentation 2: by Type

  • Conventional IVF
  • IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Segmentation 3: by Procedure

  • Fresh Donor
  • Fresh Non-Donor
  • Frozen Donor
  • Frozen Non-Donor

Segmentation 4: by End-User

  • Commercial Labs
  • Fertility Clinics
  • Hospital Systems
  • Other End-User

Segmentation 5: by Country

  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Kuwait
  • Bahrain

Companies Profiled

  • The Cooper Companies
  • Fujifilm
  • Merck
  • Esco Lifesciences Group
  • The Baker Company, Inc.
  • Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals
  • bioMerieux
  • Eppendorf
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Zeiss Group
  • Fertipro N.V.
  • Nidacon International AB
  • InVitroCare Inc.
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Olympus

Key Questions Answered

  • What was the market size of the GCC in-vitro fertilization market in 2022?
  • Which technique segment holds the highest dominance in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?
  • Which segment exhibits the most dominance in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?
  • What are the primary factors propelling the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?
  • What opportunities, risks, and overall market landscape characterize the in-vitro fertilization market?
  • What significant market trends are influencing the expansion of the in-vitro fertilization market?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107787173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search