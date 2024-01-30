Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Report 2023-2033: AI-Based Diagnostic Tools Presenting Lucrative Opportunities For Market Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific rare disease genetic testing market was valued at $0.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 15.25% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Advanced technologies like whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES) examine a person's entire genetic code (genome) or certain sections that code for proteins (exome), respectively. These techniques aid in locating genetic defects, mutations, or variants that cause uncommon diseases.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Rapid Technological Advancements in Rare Disease Diagnosis



Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Congenital Disorders

Growing Recognition and Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Rare Diseases in Pediatric Populations

Market Challenges



Lack of Consolidation of Information Leading to Difficulty in Diagnosis

Significant Capital Requirement for Research and Development Hindering Global Expansion Efforts

Market Opportunities



Whole Genome Sequencing Putting an End to the Rare Disease Genetic Testing Odysseys



AI-based Diagnostic Tools Diagnosing Rare Diseases by Identifying Potential Diagnoses Transitioning toward Increased Genetics Coverage in Reimbursement Policies Market Introduction

The growing need for early rare illness detection has led to a notable surge in the Asia-Pacific market for rare disease genetic testing. One of the main factors driving market expansion has been the rising incidence of uncommon diseases. Additionally, it is anticipated that the increasing awareness and focus on the early identification and prevention of rare diseases in pediatric populations globally would have an impact on market expansion.

Genetic testing for rare diseases offers enormous promise to provide cutting-edge medical treatments. For example, in January 2023, BGI Genomics created the "CardioGen automated interpretation system", which functions as the genotype and phenotype database of monogenic cardiovascular disease. This system was developed in collaboration with the National Centre for Cardiovascular Diseases, Fuwai Hospital, and the State Key Laboratory of Cardiovascular Diseases. The market growth is also influenced by other variables, like increased patient demand and low turnaround time of these tests.

Market Segmentation Segmentation 1: by Disease Type

Gastroenterology Disease

Endocrine and Metabolism Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurology Disease

Hematology and Oncology Disease

Dermatology Disease Other Diseases Segmentation 2: by Technology

Sanger Sequencing

PCR

NGS

Microarrays Others (Targeted Cytogenetics, Karyotyping, and FISH) Segmentation 3: by Country

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Singapore Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence. Some of the prominent names in this market are:

3billion, Inc.

Konica Minolta (Ambry Genetics, Inc.)

BGI Group Strand Life Science Pvt. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific rare disease genetic testing market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in the Asia-Pacific rare disease genetic testing market?

How is each segment of the rare disease genetic testing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of these segments by the end of 2033? What is the market segmentation by technology? How are the technology types ranked in the rare disease genetic testing market? Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

