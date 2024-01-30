Greystone Gains Volume And Market Share In Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Multifamily Lending In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greystone Ranks #4 for Overall, Combined Agency Lending with $7.7 Billion in Total Volume



NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it gained both volume and market share in the Agency lending sector during 2023, achieving an overall #4 ranking for both Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loans and Freddie Mac Optigo® loans with $7.7 billion in total volume. Individually, Greystone ranked #3 as an overall Fannie Mae lender in 2023, and #6 for Freddie Mac lenders. Despite the market experiencing lower commercial loan volume overall in 2023, Greystone increased its combined Agency loan volume by 14% year-over-year. The rankings are based on recently-released public data on 2023 lending volume from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac .

Greystone Asserts Leadership Position in Various Agency Loan Types

In 2023, Greystone ranked #1 for volume for all lenders in Fannie Mae Small Loans, #2 in both Seniors Housing and Student Housing asset financing, and #4 overall in both Affordable Housing and Green financing volume.

Through its work with Freddie Mac, Greystone ranked #2 overall for lending volume dedicated to Affordable Housing, as well as #2 overall for Freddie Mac's Small Balance Loan program. Greystone also ranked #5 among all lenders producing Seniors Housing volume with Freddie Mac.

“Greystone's growth in market share over the past year – particularly in a challenging lending environment – is a testament to the commitment and dedication our team has given to delivering the best solutions and service to our clients across a variety of asset types in multifamily,” said Rich Martinez, head of Agency production at Greystone.“I am incredibly proud of our teams for their hard work and close partnership with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to provide much-needed financing for mission-driven housing and multifamily assets overall.”

Greystone also ranks as the #1* multifamily and healthcare lender in volume for HUD-insured loans during its fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in in volume for these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

*For HUD's 2023 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC.

