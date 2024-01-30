CAMS Forges Partnership With JTL Group And Pinnacle Resource Group To Strengthen HOA Management Services In Raleigh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) , a leading management firm in the Carolinas, officially joined forces with JTL Group LLC and Pinnacle Resource Group (PRG), community management companies in Raleigh, North Carolina, on January 1st, 2024.This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for CAMS, enhancing its presence in the Raleigh market and reinforcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled community management services. The collaboration with JTL Group and PRG will provide clients with expanded benefits, including increased access to local, experienced community managers, expert accounting services, cutting-edge technology solutions, exclusive educational resources, and more.Ben Rhodes, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, senior vice president at CAMS, expressed his enthusiasm for the new alliance and welcomed the clients of JTL Group and PRG to the CAMS team.“We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in the Raleigh market,” said Rhodes.“JTL and PRG bring years of experience to the company, and we hope to build on their success in this region. They are a tremendous asset to our team, and we look forward to delivering enhanced services and value to our combined clientele.”With a shared commitment to excellence and a focus on community-centric solutions, the collaboration between CAMS, JTL Group, and PRG is poised to elevate management standards in the Raleigh area.For more information about CAMS and its services, please visitAbout CAMS:Since 1991, CAMS is a renowned community management firm that has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive solutions throughout the Carolinas. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on community well-being, CAMS delivers tailored management services to enhance the quality of life for residents in diverse communities.

