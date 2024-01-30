Rotating Toilet Paper Roll Holder Offers Multiple Ways To Orient The Roll For Easy Access While In The Bathroom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff B. of Hemet, CA is the creator of The Marriage Saver, an improved toilet paper roll holder that can rotate 360-degrees. The rotation enables people to pull sheets of paper from the roll in any position, offering a way to avoid arguments in households of multiple people that prefer pulling the toilet paper in different positions. The device allows people to pull toilet paper from the roll in a desired position without permanently modifying how the roll is oriented. Overall, it improves the bathroom experience for households with multiple people.Users can consistently rotate and adjust the toilet paper roll's position which can be especially useful in households and other buildings with multiple inhabitants or bathroom users. The paper roll can stay horizontal using a small detent device when turning 180 degrees in either the over or under position. The holder can be constructed using wood, plastic, steel, aluminum, and other suitable materials that accommodate all user needs and preferences.The market for household products, specifically bathroom products, is a multi-million-dollar industry in the United States. Consumers are constantly looking for products that offer multiple functionalities and versatility in the bathroom. Current rotating toilet paper roll holders are designed to make changing toilet paper rolls more convenient.They often feature a swiveling arm or spindle that allows users to rotate the roll without removing it from the holder. These holders also come in various materials such as metal, plastic, or wood, and they may be available in different finishes to match bathroom decor. However, once installed, the roll remains in a static position. Products like The Marriage Saver innovate on these holders and offer a way to adjust the roll into a desired position, tailored to individual preferences.Jeff filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Marriage Saver product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Marriage Saver can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

