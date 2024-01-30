Making Science Expands US Service Offerings With New Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certified to deliver Google Marketing Platform services, Making Science is now a GMP Sales Partner licensed to resell contracts for the full GMP products suite

- Jason Downie, US CEO at Making ScienceCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Making Science, a global digital marketing company, today announced its official status as a Google Marketing Platform (GMP) Sales Partner in the United States. This strategic partnership empowers Making Science to resell contracts for the full suite of GMP products, providing brands and agencies with platform access to help navigate the evolving digital marketing landscape.“We couldn't be more excited about our newly minted status as a Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner,” commented Jason Downie , the US CEO of Making Science.“By delivering GMP services over the years, we observed the transformative power of GMP to connect brands with audiences. Our elevated partnership formalizes our commitment to democratizing access to these cutting-edge tools, allowing Making Science to resell GMP products and help US brands and agencies unlock the full potential of Google and accelerate their digital transformation.”As a new GMP Sales Partner, Making Science continues to offer unparalleled expertise and comprehensive services, which include:- Data + Activation: Making Science helps brands develop strategies to collect, analyze, and transform first-party data from site analytics, CRM, and Cloud platforms into assets for media activation.- Performance Enhancing Technology: Making Science has built award-winning automation and AI technologies that supercharge Google Ads and GMP media performance. With 400+ engineers, they are the rare marketing consultancy backed by proven IT and developer horsepower.- Privacy-Forward Solutions: Making Science helps brands prepare for third-party cookie deprecation and navigate a rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape with proprietary reporting technology, audits, privacy-preserving consultation, and mitigation plans.- Strategic Partnership Development: The US leadership team has 30+ years of combined experience at Google and across the broader AdTech industry. They have an unmatched understanding of multi-partner collaboration with Google, agencies, and industry-leading data and technology providers.- Delivery at Scale: Making Science offers agile, on-demand service teams dedicated to US customers with the ability to scale globally.“As one of only a few certified GMP resellers in the US, our unmatched expertise offers clients a competitive edge as they navigate cookie deprecation and bolster their first-party data assets,” commented Founder and Chairman of Making Science, José Antonio Martínez Aguilar .“This is an exciting step in our growth and enables us to truly collaborate with and support our clients in every aspect of their digital marketing initiatives.”This alliance marks a significant milestone for Making Science and the company's global expansion while further solidifying its position as a trusted global guide for brands seeking to unlock the full potential of their digital marketing efforts. Organizations can gain a competitive edge, achieve measurable results, and drive sustainable growth by leveraging the power of GMP and Making Science's expert guidance.About Making ScienceMaking Science is a global digital acceleration company with a dynamic team of over 1,200 experts across 15 markets, including Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia, and the USA. As a proud consulting partner of Local Planet - the world's premier network of independent media agencies - we deliver a suite of digital, technology, and performance marketing services to a global clientele. Our expertise spans digital marketing and MarTech, software and cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, and SaaS, all underscored by a relentless pursuit of innovation.As part of its commitment to innovation, Making Science offers its clients end-to-end capabilities required for consulting, developing, integrating, and maintaining advanced IT solutions. Our global network of delivery hubs not only fosters job growth but also serves as an incubator for cultivating top-tier tech talent, fueling projects that accelerate transformation and modernization.Committed to making a positive impact, Making Science actively engages in various ESG initiatives. We've joined forces with the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact, and Pledge1%, dedicating resources and efforts to support non-profit organizations. Through these endeavors, we are committed to driving meaningful change for a brighter, more sustainable future.

