MEFMA's Third Edition Of Awards Of Excellence In FM 2024 To Celebrate Success For Outstanding Entities And Individuals

Highlight from the MEFMA Awards 2023 Gala

Jamal Lootah, Co-founder and President of MEFMA

Global Achievements and Pioneering Standards

- Mr. Jamal LootahDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Facility Management Association is holding the MEFMA Awards of Excellence in Facility Management 2024 in an effort to promote best practices and increase awareness in the facility management sector. This event coincides with the region's massive projects and facility growth, which is drawing a lot of investment prospects in the facility management sector. Many entities in the sector compete for honors at this annual event that showcases a range of accomplishments and significant contributions to the region's economic growth and endorsement of the governments' aspirations for smart, digital, and sustainable cities, thereby paving the way for an exceptional future for coming generations.The MEFMA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner, is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it features a wide range of award categories. For this year's edition, to point out the value of collaboration between facility management experts and clients, MEFMA has announced 6 new Award categories for both Entities and Individuals, namely, Client best practice in the government, private, and real estate sectors and the FM implementation in megaprojects for Entities, and the Visionary Leader and FM Hero categories for Individuals. These new categories complement the existing 10 categories that cover technology implementation, digital transformation, sustainability in operations, people development, customer experience, energy management, excellence in health and safety, CSR initiative, FM partnerships and FM consultancy.The top three winners will be nominated alongside nominees from numerous facilities management associations worldwide for the "Global FM Awards of Excellence in Facility Management 2024 " making the MEFMA Awards ceremony a significant occasion for all entities involved in the facility management industry.Mr. Jamal Lootah , the Founder and President of MEFMA, stated, "Every major industry contributing to the region's economic growth deserves recognition for its achievements and contributions. The facility management industry, serving as a key umbrella for various sectors and fields, rightfully merits awards and acknowledgment of outstanding entities and individuals. This acknowledgment is crucial, given its significant role in disseminating knowledge and awareness within societies about the importance of facility management and its contribution to elevating the region's status".MEFMA focuses on developing and promoting facility management best practices and professional standards in the region, through membership packages with unique benefits, educational opportunities via professional training programs and certifications, reports & research studies on latest industry trends, and extensive regional events being a knowledge sharing platform, thereby adding value to its members and FM industry professionals.For more details on the MEFMA Awards of Excellence 2024, please visit

