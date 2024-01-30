Local Bank Puts Community Giveback First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Two companies with a shared purpose: provide Ohioans with a safe place to live

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nonprofits Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County & Hocking Athens Perry Community Action dedicate time, money and resources to Central Ohio families in need of a warm place to live during the cold winter months. The Union Bank Company continuously supports these organizations in their efforts to provide Ohioans with shelter and recognize the need not just during the winter, but year-round. The Union Bank Company is proud to help support Habitat for Humanity and HAPCAP through their monthly nonprofit donation.“This month we've selected two organizations that are dedicated to giving back to our local communities,” said Dian Franks, Marketing Director for The Union Bank Co.“We're always looking to support organizations that are passionate about making our communities a better place, both of this month's nonprofits are great stewards of this.”Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County has one simple goal: give everyone a decent place to live. HFH of Paulding County accomplishes this goal by constructing affordable homeownership for families of low income living in the Paulding County area. The homes built by the HFH of Paulding County team are completely funded by donations from local citizens and organizations like The Union Bank Co. The bank provided a $2500 donation to the nonprofit this past January.Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) is one of fifty Community Action Agencies in Ohio. HAPCAP's primary concerns are community development, housing, transportation, food and nutrition, child development, and utilities. They believe in local leadership and foster empowerment to people and communities via their outreach and advocacy services. The Union Bank provided the nonprofit with $500 in support of their community service.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at .

Alexa Hess

BPR International

+1 740-624-2983

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube